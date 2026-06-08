If you have a healthier relationship with social media than we do, you may be opening up your X account after a relaxing weekend offline to see a deluge of mud-slinging threads between some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent founders and venture capitalists.

The biggest conflicts have come between Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, and Vinod Khosla, and Brendan Foody, the CEO of Mercor, criticizing Sequoia’s investment practices. But the last few days’ VC hostile posting extravaganza took a long and sometimes winding path of quote tweets to get to these two conflicts.

Here’s a rundown of how the various beefs all got set off. Grab some popcorn if you like.

June 2: Greg Isenberg Kicks Off the VC Horror Stories Thread