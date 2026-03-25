For 15 years, Bessemer Venture Partners followed a different strategy from its global peers in India, backing local startups from its global funds, and keeping its in-country team small.

That changed in 2021, when Bessemer raised a dedicated $220 million India fund, followed by a second $350 million fund in 2025.

New documents obtained exclusively by Newcomer shed light on how Bessemer has fared in India over the years. A 57-page presentation prepared for current and prospective LPs in mid-2024 shows the tradeoffs of the firm having invested less capital than rivals Sequoia, Accel, and Matrix during the boom years of Indian startups from 2012-21.

Bessemer missed out on some big wins, but it’s also been able to return proportionally more cash to LPs than its bigger competitors. (The selected slides have been altered to remove identifying information.)

Among the highlights: