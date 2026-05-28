Tech companies have spent the first half of this year burning through budgets for AI coding agents at a stunning pace. Now they’re starting to ask what they are getting for it — a crucial question for investors and companies across the industry who are counting on the current surge in demand to be a new normal.

At Salesforce, which has been aggressively adopting agentic coding throughout its engineering corps, its initial token budget turned out to be an almost absurd underestimate.