Tiger Global is raising its latest private fund just as John Curtius, one of Tiger’s most respected private market investors, abandons ship.

Curtius is raising his own fund called Cedar Investment Management.

For Tiger — and its frenzied former capital deployer, Curtius — this will be the ultimate test as to whether there are any consequences in life as an investor.

Tiger wrote checks last year like there was a going out of business sale on money.

Everything must go.