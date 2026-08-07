Courtesy of Obscured Releasing

In 2020 my wife, Sara Joe Wolansky, helped to convince me to give up my job as a reporter at Bloomberg to start this newsletter.

Two years later, I had her back when she decided to quit her full-time job making documentary shorts for the New Yorker to pursue a yet-to-be-identified first feature documentary.

NYC Tickets

I’m proud to share that her film, The Big Cheese, a feature-length documentary about American cheesemongers, is having its theatrical premiere starting tonight at the IFC Center in New York City.

In a wonderful review this week, the New York Times called The Big Cheese a “satisfyingly tender story,” writing, “This is ultimately a tale of resilience, and Wolansky focuses on a kind of nourishment that transcends food: the power of community.”

Other early reviews have called it “bright, tangy, and bold,” and “thrilling and intense.”

From my point of view, The Big Cheese is a gripping, energetic, and loving film that will have you laughing, crying, and hankering for Challerhocker.

I played a small role as an associate producer of the film, which mostly means that I was a supportive husband.

I’ll be at tonight’s screening at the IFC Center at 7:35 p.m. I’m giving away five tickets to the first requests that I receive. Reply to the newsletter if you’d like a ticket.

There will be a Q&A with Sara Joe and the film’s star, Adam Moskowitz, moderated by the one-and-only David Zabar of Zabar’s.

The Big Cheese is going to run all week at the IFC Center and then start screening in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

(I know many of you will want to know when the film is in San Francisco. I’ll try to drop a line in the newsletter when that happens.)

I hosted a party last night with Joe Marchese at Human Ventures in New York City for friends of the newsletter to celebrate the film’s release. Thanks, Joe, for helping me to support Sara Joe.

Thanks to O’Shaughnessy Ventures for helping to fund the film and make this whole thing possible.

Both as an independent creator and as someone who writes about startups, I know how hard it is to build something out of nothing. Making an independent film requires true tenacity, and I’m so proud and excited that Sara Joe’s project is coming to theaters near you.

If you love cheese, the movies, and air conditioning — or just want to have a good time meeting a plucky new subculture — go check it out!