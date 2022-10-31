✉️ Submit Your Questions for the First Newcomer Mailbag
Ask me anything about the boom in generative AI, my interview with Vinod Khosla, or whatever else is on your mind
As promised in last week’s anniversary post, I’m going to start experimenting with reader mailbags. I’m excited to respond to your most burning questions.
You can submit questions anonymously or put your name to them. You can pose an open-ended question or offer a short rebuttal to one of my recent pieces. You can ask me to chase down a fact or fish for my opinion on something.
My hope is that the mailbag is a genuine vehicle for news and fresh analysis on the technology industry — one that’s guided by your most pressing concerns.
To submit a question, you have several options:
leave a comment on this post
send me a tweet @EricNewcomer
use this Google form (especially if you want to submit an anonymous response)
respond by email — just reply to this post or email eric@newcomer.co. (I will honor requests for anonymity even if it’s obvious from your email who is writing in.)
Which high profile startups do you think will go under during this market crash? Here are a few candidates: https://open.substack.com/pub/yuribezmenov/p/how-to-build-a-killer-business-and-f4e?r=12n5dp&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post
The recent developments and renewed interest sure looks like a Gold rush. As in California, the best way to capitalise on it is to sell the shovels instead of digging for gold. What infrastructure do you think is the metaphorical shovel for AI and are there any especially interesting companies providing it?