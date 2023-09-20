If you’re interested in attending the 2nd Cerebral Valley AI Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Hayes Valley, then you need to fill out the form on the summit website.

A day after announcing the event with my friends at Volley, we already have more than 300 applicants. We haven’t sent out many acceptances yet. I want to make sure everyone who is interested has a chance to throw their name in the ring before we start selecting participants.

Apply to Cerebral Valley 2

If you’re interested, I’d recommend that you apply today. Tickets cost $1,599. For founders they’re significantly discounted at $299.

We’re hosting the event at the SFJazz Center this time around. We’ve got a great speaker list. Attendees raved about it last time — and now we know what we’re doing.

A special nudge to AI founders and CEOs: we’d love to have you! We’re overflowing with top investors who want to meet you.

VCs, if there are particular promising early-stage portfolio founders that I should make sure to accept, feel free to give me a nudge.

And everyone, don’t feel too good for a web form! We’ve got major CEOs and top investors filling this thing out.

The beauty of the summit is that many people attending deserve a panel of their own. I feel guilty that you won’t get to be up on stage too. But that’s what will make this a can’t-miss event. Hope to see you there.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the all-day event, you can reach out to us at newcomer@newcomer.co.

And for everyone else, follow along in the newsletter to get an inside look at what’s happening in artificial intelligence!

Apply to Cerebral Valley 2