If you’re interested in attending the Cerebral Valley AI Summit on Thursday, March 30, in Hayes Valley, then you need to fill out the form on the summit website soon.

Attend the Cerebral Valley AI Summit

A day after announcing the event with my friends at Volley, we already have more than 300 applicants for 150 open tickets. We haven’t sent out any acceptances yet. I want to make sure everyone who is interested has a chance to throw their name in the ring before we start selecting participants.

If you’re interested, I’d recommend that you apply today. Tickets cost $599.

A special nudge to AI founders and CEOs: we’d love to have you! We’re overflowing with top investors who want to meet you.

VCs, if there are particular promising early-stage portfolio founders that I should make sure to accept, feel free to give me a nudge.

And everyone, don’t feel too good for a web form! We’ve got major CEOs and top investors filling this thing out.

The beauty of the summit is that many people attending deserve a panel of their own. I feel guilty that you won’t get to be up on stage too. But that’s what will make this a can’t-miss event. Hope to see you there.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the all-day event, you can reach out to us at newcomer@newcomer.co.

And for everyone else, follow along in the newsletter to get an inside look at what’s happening in artificial intelligence!



