Back in November we ran an experiment with a reader mailbag. We’d heard that subscribers wanted an opportunity to submit questions, but we weren’t sure how exactly it’d go.

Well, you delivered. We had dozens of great questions and I had a lot of fun answering them. So, we turned around and did a second. And a third.

But it’s been a while. Now we’re looking forward to our readers coming through with more thoughtful, provocative questions. Ask me about the thawing AR/VR winter, generative AI, what’s happening in venture, or whatever else is on your mind.

We hosted a little discussion about potential reader questions in Substack’s chat feature yesterday afternoon. If you download the Substack app or check it out on a web browser, you can weigh in to the conversation that we’ve got going there. I’ve also started to post in Substack’s Notes feature, which you can also access on the Substack app.

For this reader mailbag, you can submit questions anonymously or put your name to them. You can pose an open-ended question or offer a short rebuttal to one of my recent pieces. You can ask me to chase down a fact or fish for my opinion on something. I’m happy to get a concise rant about something you’re knowledgable and passionate about in startups or venture. This is the one case where “I have more of a comment than a question” is actually okay! Better yet, send us a fully baked scoop or informed speculation!

To submit a question or an opinion, you have several options:

leave a comment on this post

send me a tweet @EricNewcomer

use this Google form (especially if you want to submit an anonymous response)

respond by email — just reply to this post or email newcomer@newcomer.co. (I will honor requests for anonymity even if it’s obvious from your email who is writing in.)

I’ll be posting answers to the best questions next week.

mailbag answers are a perk for paid subscribers!

P.S. I’m getting married on June 17 in the Hudson Valley. I’m still planning to publish a podcast and the mailbag next week. But if things slow down for the next two weeks, I hope you understand. If you want to send me a wedding present, subscribe to Newcomer or send me a scoop! You can always reach me at eric@newcomer.co