Send in Your Burning Questions!
We're gearing up for an end-of-year reader mailbag
Next week I’ll be answering reader questions for the second time. Ask me a question about tech, generative AI, what’s happening in venture, or whatever else is on your mind.
You can submit questions anonymously or put your name to them. You can pose an open-ended question or offer a short rebuttal to one of my recent pieces. You can ask me to chase down a fact or fish for my opinion on something.
To submit a question, you have several options:
leave a comment on this post
send me a tweet @EricNewcomer
use this Google form (especially if you want to submit an anonymous response)
respond by email — just reply to this post or email eric@newcomer.co. (I will honor requests for anonymity even if it’s obvious from your email who is writing in.)
I’ll be posting answers to the best questions next week.
Why do asset bubbles keep recurring?
(Yes, there are some specific circumstances triggering each recent bubble -- dotcom bust in 2001, real-estate bubble in 2008, and the blitzscale investing/valuation/crypto bubble in 2021 -- but in retrospect, humanoids appear prone to irrational exuberance)