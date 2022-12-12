Next week I’ll be answering reader questions for the second time. Ask me a question about tech, generative AI, what’s happening in venture, or whatever else is on your mind.

You can submit questions anonymously or put your name to them. You can pose an open-ended question or offer a short rebuttal to one of my recent pieces. You can ask me to chase down a fact or fish for my opinion on something.

To submit a question , you have several options:

leave a comment on this post

send me a tweet @EricNewcomer

use this Google form (especially if you want to submit an anonymous response)

respond by email — just reply to this post or email eric@newcomer.co. (I will honor requests for anonymity even if it’s obvious from your email who is writing in.)

Submit a question

I’ll be posting answers to the best questions next week.