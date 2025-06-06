Let’s get the obvious out of the way: The Trump-Musk breakup was inevitable, dramatic and — no matter your politics — deeply entertaining.

What it portends for the future of the so-called “tech right” and its alliance with Trump is something that will likely play out in the coming months. But the question pinging around the many people who are invested in the constellation of companies that make up Musk Inc., has been: How bad will it be?

Tesla is in real trouble. The company suffered the biggest one day drop in value in its history amidst Musk’s furious tweets and Trump’s Truth Social posts.

His next biggest company, SpaceX, is a little harder to gauge as it doesn’t have a stock price that can measure the financial fallout in real time.

So what if Trump follows through on his threat to pull all government contracts from Musk’s companies?

A closer look at exclusive SpaceX financials reveals that the company gets billions from its business of launching satellites. But its significance to the company’s business had already been expected to decline next year, as the Starlink internet service continues to make up more of SpaceX’s overall business.