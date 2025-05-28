The race to back the next big AI startup for healthcare is heating up.

OpenEvidence, a Sequoia-backed AI medical assistant for doctors, is raising over $100 million in fresh funding at a $3 billion valuation, sources tell us.

GV and Kleiner Perkins are in talks to lead the funding round.

The round isn’t finalized and the total amount of funding could increase, sources tell us.

OpenEvidence works like a more medically-savvy ChatGPT. After meeting with a patient, doctors can type out a question in natural language, along with the patient’s symptoms. OpenEvidence then provides a list of the most likely diagnoses along with a list of follow up questions for the doctor to ask the patient.