I’m thrilled to announce a new trio of speakers for the Newcomer Banking Summit on March 14 in San Francisco.

Karan Anand , President at Brex

Vanessa Wu , General Counsel at Rippling

Jim Labe, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TriplePoint Capital

This event is for fintech founders, venture capitalists, bankers, and other top Silicon Valley financial executives. We’re going to game out the future of banking and financial technology together, one year after the SVB crisis.

At our AI event last year, we helped to spawn a $1.3 billion deal. We’d love to see the banking conference try to beat that benchmark. Come join us.

Marc Cadieux , president of Silicon Valley Bank

Immad Akhund , founder & CEO of Mercury

Laurence Tosi , founder and managing partner at WestCap

Stephane Lintner , founder & CEO of Jiko

Melissa Stepanis , Head of Technology Banking at HSBC

Matt Harris , partner at Bain Capital Ventures

Jackie Reses , CEO of Lead Bank

Melissa Smith , Co-Head of Innovation Economy and Head of Specialized Industries, Commercial Banking at J.P. Morgan

Matt Trotter, Co-Head Stifel Venture Banking

Silicon Valley Bank’s unraveling and then its resilience in the face of the bankruptcy of its parent company has had a drastic effect on Silicon Valley over the past eleven months. The crisis reshaped banking for startups and venture capital firms, opening the door to banks like HSBC and JPMorgan while empowering upstart companies like Mercury.

There are still lots of questions around what the future holds for banking in Silicon Valley, one year later.

I hope this summit will be an opportunity to interrogate the SVB crisis with the benefit of hindsight, to take stock of startup and venture capital banking today, and to look forward to see how financial technology companies and banks themselves are changing the face of commercial banking.

