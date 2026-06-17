One Week Until the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London! See the Speaker & Discussion Leader Lineup
Speakers from OpenAI, Alphabet, Gradium, Cohere & more will hit the stage in London on June 24
We’re one week away from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London, bringing together the top founders, investors, and leaders in AI for an exclusive one-day event.
There are just a few spots left for the right people, so you can apply to attend now for last-minute consideration.
Ahead of the summit, we’re thrilled to announce three additional speakers to our main stage lineup.
Our programming will now include on-stage talks with Arnaud Fournier, CTO of Forward Deployed Engineering at OpenAI, Neil Zeghidour, founder and CEO of Gradium, and Josh Tobin, founder & CTO of Recursive.
They’ll be joining a stacked speaker lineup which includes:
Alex Mashrabov, founder & CEO, Higgsfield
Grant Lee, founder & CEO, Gamma
R. Martin Chavez, board member, Alphabet
Jesse Zhang, founder & CEO, Decagon
Luciana Lixandru, partner, Sequoia Capital
Aidan Gomez, founder & CEO, Cohere
Danny Rimer, partner at Index Ventures
Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance
We also have a packed roster of discussion group leaders.
The summit will be held on Wednesday, June 24. It’s hosted by Eric Newcomer, along with Weekend co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.
We’ll also be opening up our post-summit reception to the public for the first time. RSVP here for a chance to mingle with top founders, investors, and operators in AI.
We’d like to thank our sponsors Nebius and Index Ventures, who have made our mid-year London summit possible.
Space is extremely limited, but you can apply here for a ticket.
You can see the full agenda here.