We’re one week away from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London, bringing together the top founders, investors, and leaders in AI for an exclusive one-day event.

There are just a few spots left for the right people, so you can apply to attend now for last-minute consideration.

Apply to Attend

Ahead of the summit, we’re thrilled to announce three additional speakers to our main stage lineup.

Our programming will now include on-stage talks with Arnaud Fournier, CTO of Forward Deployed Engineering at OpenAI, Neil Zeghidour, founder and CEO of Gradium, and Josh Tobin, founder & CTO of Recursive.

They’ll be joining a stacked speaker lineup which includes:

Alex Mashrabov, founder & CEO, Higgsfield

Grant Lee, founder & CEO, Gamma

R. Martin Chavez, board member, Alphabet

Jesse Zhang, founder & CEO, Decagon

Luciana Lixandru, partner, Sequoia Capital

Aidan Gomez, founder & CEO, Cohere

Danny Rimer, partner at Index Ventures

Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance

We also have a packed roster of discussion group leaders.

The summit will be held on Wednesday, June 24. It’s hosted by Eric Newcomer, along with Weekend co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

We’ll also be opening up our post-summit reception to the public for the first time. RSVP here for a chance to mingle with top founders, investors, and operators in AI.

We’d like to thank our sponsors Nebius and Index Ventures, who have made our mid-year London summit possible.

Space is extremely limited, but you can apply here for a ticket.

Apply to Attend

You can see the full agenda here.