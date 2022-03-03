I’m excited to announce that I’m co-hosting an event at SXSW on Saturday, March 12, from 3 pm to midnight.

Everyone is welcome — but paid subscribers drink for free. Entry will be first come, first served.

RSVP

I’m co-hosting the event with my friends at Volley. I’ve known Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman since our time on The Harvard Crimson newspaper together. They’ve been big supporters of this newsletter and I’m a huge fan of their Alexa games like Song Quiz and Yes Sire.

When they decided to host an event at SXSW for their voice games company, they generously offered to let me join in on their party. We’ve got some fun events planned.

Hope to see you there!

Saturday, March 12, at Parlor Room in Austin

3:40 pm

Live Dead Cat with Eric Newcomer and Tom Dotan.

4:00 pm

Patreon CEO Jack Conte in conversation with Eric and Tom.

5:00 pm

VC Jeopardy. Contestants: Deena Shakir at Lux Capital, Charles Hudson at Precursor Ventures, Steve Brotman at Alpha Partners, and Julian Eison at Next Ventures. Hosted by Eric.

6:00 - 7:30 pm

Fun live games.

8:30 pm

Stellar Abbess will perform.

9:00 pm

Surprise musical guest.

Sunday at SXSW: “Controlling the Narrative: Writers Forging a New Way”

On Sunday, March 13, at 4 pm CT, I’ll be moderating a panel with three other writers on Substack — Rob Capriccioso of Indigenous Wire, Charlotte Clymer of Charlotte’s Web Thoughts, and Hanna Raskin of The Food Section. (The panel will be held at the JW Marriott in Salon 2-4.)

Here’s how SXSW describes the panel: