The time has come to answer our readers’ burning questions here at Newcomer, and as per usual, you submitted thoughtful, meaty questions for us to tackle. Let’s dive in.

Q: I’ve heard a lot of people say interest rates are the gating factor when it comes to the IPO market, i.e. without the Fed reducing interest rates there won’t be an uptick in IPOs in 2024. What are you hearing? Is it more complicated than that? Have late stage companies accepted the new valuation reality enough for things to get unstuck? — Jason Morris, SF Bay Area