It’s an exciting time here at Newcomer. It’s crazy to think that seven months ago, it was just me.

With my chief of staff, so far this year we’ve co-hosted the Cerebral Valley AI Summit, launched a YouTube channel, reinvented our podcast, and crossed 60,000 signups for our newsletter.

Our revenue is on track to more than double from last year — and we’re profitable and cash-flow positive. Newcomer is funded entirely based on its profits.

So, we’re excited to announce that we’re ready to expand our editorial team, bring on some interns, and solicit freelance pitches. If you want to work closely with me and be part of a fast-growing and innovative media startup, I’d love to hear from you.

Check out our open roles below.

Venture Capital and Startups Reporter

($70,000 - $90,000, full-time, remote)

I’m looking for a hungry venture capital and technology reporter who will regularly break news and capture the Silicon Valley zeitgeist. You’ll be the first editorial hire and be the third person on our team, alongside me—Eric Newcomer—and our chief of staff.

You should apply if you want to get your writing and reporting in front of 60,000+ Silicon Valley insiders, learn from and work with me, and have a front seat at a growing and self-sustaining media business.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE

Freelance Opportunities: Startup Reporting and Data Journalism

I’m looking for excellent writers who want to contribute reporting to Newcomer, either through individual stories about venture capital and startups or a recurring engagement helping us produce data-focused posts.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE

Journalism Intern — Summer 2023

($1,000/week, full-time, remote, 10 weeks)

I’m looking for a summer journalism intern who’s eager to dive into the world of startups and venture capital. Join us for an immersive experience, learning the ins and outs of tech journalism, and help shape the stories that power Silicon Valley.

You should apply if you want to gain hands-on reporting experience in a rapidly growing media venture, work closely with me and our small team to expand your journalism skills, and get your writing and reporting in front of 60,000+ Silicon Valley insiders.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE

Business Intern — Summer 2023

($1,000/week, full-time, remote, 10 weeks)

I’m looking for a summer business intern who’s eager to learn about the digital media industry from the inside at a fast-growing, respected, and innovative young company.

You should apply if you want to join a dynamic, small team where you’ll be able to make a real impact and help us craft the future of our business.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE