We’re less than a month away from our mid-year Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London, and our agenda is filling up with top AI speakers.

There’s still a bit of room left for top founders and investors to attend. If you’re interested in coming, you can apply on our site here.

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Today, we’re announcing two new speakers and our first roster of discussion group leaders that will guide our attendees during the day’s breakout sessions.

We’re thrilled that Danny Rimer, partner at Index Ventures, and Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance, will be joining us on-stage.

Both are major leaders in AI who have met this moment head-on, and we’re excited to have them speak.

Additionally, we’re announcing our first set of discussion group leaders.

Our discussion leaders will include:

Ian Hogarth, partner at Plural

Michel Tricot, founder & CEO of Airbyte

Stanislas Polu, founder & software engineer at Dust

Zhenya Loginov, partner at Accel

Joy Tuffield, head of growth at Generation Investment Management

We will be sharing more names of speakers and discussion leaders closer to the event, so stay tuned.

Big things happen at our Cerebral Valley AI Summits: Databricks bought MosaicML for $1.3 billion after Ali Ghodsi met Naveen Rao at our first Cerebral Valley AI Summit. Suno’s $250M Series C began at our Cerebral Valley AI Summit.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit London will be held on June 24.

Tickets are selling out fast. If you’re a top AI startup founder or investor and you’d like to attend, be sure to apply now.

Big thanks to our sponsors Nebius and Index Ventures.

Our full speaker lineup is listed on our website. We can’t wait to see you in London.

Apply to Attend