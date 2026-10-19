We just published my conversation with Mercury CEO Immad Akhund on the Newcomer Podcast. You can watch it on YouTube and Spotify, or listen along on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

Akhund shared some exclusive milestones for his fintech business: Mercury just hit $1 billion in annualized revenue, up around 50% year over year. The company now has more than 450,000 customers. It’s also launching a payroll service.

But it wasn’t just a brag-fest: We talked about AI agents spending money, how he thinks we are in a bubbly moment for startups, and the cooldown in fintech startups after the pandemic frenzy.

Give it a listen.

I wanted to use this as a moment to remind Newcomer newsletter readers about the great conversations we’re having on the Newcomer Podcast and the fiery debates on my Ringer-style AI chat show, the Cerebral Valley Show, that I host with my friends Max Child and James Wilsterman.

The Newcomer Podcast

We’ve featured guests like Amanda Askell, Reid Hoffman, Vinod Khosla, Keith Rabois, Tony Fadell, Ed Zitron, Ben Smith, Taylor Lorenz, and Katie Drummond.

I’m looking for guests that aren’t afraid to chop it up, debate, and face probing questions from an independent thinker who believes in the tech industry and capitalism.

If you’re interested in coming on the Newcomer podcast, reach out to my producer Dave Heuff. If you’re interested in sponsoring the podcast, email AJ Frucci.

The Cerebral Valley Show

The hidden gem of the Newcomer media empire is the fortnightly Cerebral Valley Show with my Cerebral Valley AI Summit co-hosts and Weekend co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

There are a lot of podcasts for AI haters and AI zealots. We’re somewhere in between — enthusiasts who poke and prod at the industry. We’re The Ringer for tech podcasts, somewhere you can get an entertaining gloss on the insider conversation in the AI industry even if you don’t sit on X all day.

You can listen on YouTube, Spotify and Apple podcasts.