Deus Ex Medicina, our first-ever AI health & longevity summit, is just around the corner.

Founders of startups that have collectively raised over $5 billion will be gathering in San Francisco Tuesday to unpack how artificial intelligence and the longevity movement are rapidly changing healthcare. We’ll also discuss how the MAHA movement spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Trump administration is reimagining American health policy.

Together, these trends create an unprecedented moment for American healthcare.

We’ll be looking for answers on stage from 19 of the people transforming the industry through startups, investing, and policy.

We’re excited to announce three more speakers:

Zachary Ziegler , founder and CTO of OpenEvidence

Janice Chen , founder and CTO of Mammoth Biosciences

Ben Liu, founder and CEO of Formation Bio

They join a loaded roster:

Jim O’Neill , Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and acting director of the CDC

Dr. Shiv Rao , founder and CEO of Abridge

Tom Hale , CEO of Oura

Vinod Khosla , founder of Khosla Ventures

Annie Lamont , founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT

Saeju Jeong , founder and executive chairman of Noom

Kate Ryder , founder and CEO of Maven

Hon Pak , Head of Digital Health at Samsung

Celine Halioua , founder and CEO of Loyal

Bob Kocher , Partner at Venrock

Munjal Shah , founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI

Jake Becraft , founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics

Sajith Wickramasekara , founder and CEO of Benchling

Prashant Samant , founder and CEO of Akido Labs

Daniel Cahn , founder and CEO of Slingshot AI

Dr. Robert Green, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Jim O’Neill will join the summit less than two weeks after being named acting director of the CDC. He’s one of the most senior Trump health officials and a figure in the MAHA movement.

The full agenda and speaker list are below.

We have a few spots left for great founders and investors in the space who would like to attend. You’d be joining 175+ of the startup world’s health leaders.

Email riley@newcomer.co with questions.

Apply to Attend

One way we’ll be giving attendees the chance to meet is in curated conversations with the likes of Deena Shakir at Lux Capital, Othman Laraki at Color Health, Cathy O’Hare at NewLimit, Vishal Vasishth at Obvious Ventures, Bobby Samuels at Protege, and Andrei Georgescu at Vivodyne.

Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors who have made Deus Ex Medicina possible: Samsung Next, Akido Labs, Generation IM, Morrison Foerster, and Index Ventures.

This is the last chance to apply. If you’re an elite founder or investor in AI health or biotech, join us on Tuesday by signing up here.

Apply to Attend

Agenda

10:00am

Doors Open

Check-in and welcome coffee

11:00am

First Session

11:00-11:05

Opening Remarks

11:05-11:25

Munjal Shah (Hippocratic), Prashant Samant (Akido Labs), and Daniel Cahn (Slingshot) with Nayeema Raza

11:25-11:45

Annie Lamont (Oak HC/FT) and Bob Kocher (Venrock) with Eric Newcomer

11:45-12:05

Tom Hale (Oura) and Kate Ryder (Maven) with Nayeema Raza

12:00pm

Discussion Groups

12:10-12:50

Curated discussion groups led by health & longevity experts.

Have thoughtful conversation with other leaders in the space and get to know our hand-picked summit attendees.

12:50pm

Lunch and Networking

1:45pm

Second Session

1:45-2:00

Hon Pak (Samsung) with Eric Newcomer

2:00-2:20

Jake Becraft (Strand Therapeutics) and Janice Chen (Mammoth Biosciences) with Nayeema Raza

2:20-2:30

A presentation from Dr. Robert Green (Harvard Medical School)

2:35-2:55

Sajith Wickramaskara (Benchling) and Ben Liu (Formation Bio) with Eric Newcomer

2:55-3:10

Zachary Ziegler (OpenEvidence) with Eric Newcomer

3:10-3:30

Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures) with Eric Newcomer and Nayeema Raza

3:35-3:55

Celine Halioua (Loyal) and Saeju Jeong (Noom) with Nayeema Raza

3:50-4:20

Jim O'Neill (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) with Nayeema Raza

4:20-4:45

Shiv Rao (Abridge) with Eric Newcomer

4:45pm

Happy Hour and Networking

If you have questions about the event, want to sponsor next year, or are hoping to attend, reach out to newcomer@newcomer.co.