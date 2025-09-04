Meet the Titans Transforming Health: the Deus Ex Medicina Speakers & Agenda for Sept. 9
Founders of OpenEvidence, Mammoth Biosciences, and Formation Bio set to speak, along with HHS Deputy Secretary and CDC acting director Jim O'Neill.
Deus Ex Medicina, our first-ever AI health & longevity summit, is just around the corner.
Founders of startups that have collectively raised over $5 billion will be gathering in San Francisco Tuesday to unpack how artificial intelligence and the longevity movement are rapidly changing healthcare. We’ll also discuss how the MAHA movement spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Trump administration is reimagining American health policy.
Together, these trends create an unprecedented moment for American healthcare.
We’ll be looking for answers on stage from 19 of the people transforming the industry through startups, investing, and policy.
We’re excited to announce three more speakers:
Zachary Ziegler, founder and CTO of OpenEvidence
Janice Chen, founder and CTO of Mammoth Biosciences
Ben Liu, founder and CEO of Formation Bio
They join a loaded roster:
Jim O’Neill, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and acting director of the CDC
Dr. Shiv Rao, founder and CEO of Abridge
Tom Hale, CEO of Oura
Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures
Annie Lamont, founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT
Saeju Jeong, founder and executive chairman of Noom
Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven
Hon Pak, Head of Digital Health at Samsung
Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal
Bob Kocher, Partner at Venrock
Munjal Shah, founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI
Jake Becraft, founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics
Sajith Wickramasekara, founder and CEO of Benchling
Prashant Samant, founder and CEO of Akido Labs
Daniel Cahn, founder and CEO of Slingshot AI
Dr. Robert Green, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Jim O’Neill will join the summit less than two weeks after being named acting director of the CDC. He’s one of the most senior Trump health officials and a figure in the MAHA movement.
The full agenda and speaker list are below.
We have a few spots left for great founders and investors in the space who would like to attend. You’d be joining 175+ of the startup world’s health leaders.
One way we’ll be giving attendees the chance to meet is in curated conversations with the likes of Deena Shakir at Lux Capital, Othman Laraki at Color Health, Cathy O’Hare at NewLimit, Vishal Vasishth at Obvious Ventures, Bobby Samuels at Protege, and Andrei Georgescu at Vivodyne.
Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors who have made Deus Ex Medicina possible: Samsung Next, Akido Labs, Generation IM, Morrison Foerster, and Index Ventures.
Agenda
10:00am
Doors Open
Check-in and welcome coffee
11:00am
First Session
11:00-11:05
Opening Remarks
11:05-11:25
Munjal Shah (Hippocratic), Prashant Samant (Akido Labs), and Daniel Cahn (Slingshot) with Nayeema Raza
11:25-11:45
Annie Lamont (Oak HC/FT) and Bob Kocher (Venrock) with Eric Newcomer
11:45-12:05
Tom Hale (Oura) and Kate Ryder (Maven) with Nayeema Raza
12:00pm
Discussion Groups
12:10-12:50
Curated discussion groups led by health & longevity experts.
Have thoughtful conversation with other leaders in the space and get to know our hand-picked summit attendees.
12:50pm
Lunch and Networking
1:45pm
Second Session
1:45-2:00
Hon Pak (Samsung) with Eric Newcomer
2:00-2:20
Jake Becraft (Strand Therapeutics) and Janice Chen (Mammoth Biosciences) with Nayeema Raza
2:20-2:30
A presentation from Dr. Robert Green (Harvard Medical School)
2:35-2:55
Sajith Wickramaskara (Benchling) and Ben Liu (Formation Bio) with Eric Newcomer
2:55-3:10
Zachary Ziegler (OpenEvidence) with Eric Newcomer
3:10-3:30
Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures) with Eric Newcomer and Nayeema Raza
3:35-3:55
Celine Halioua (Loyal) and Saeju Jeong (Noom) with Nayeema Raza
3:50-4:20
Jim O'Neill (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) with Nayeema Raza
4:20-4:45
Shiv Rao (Abridge) with Eric Newcomer
4:45pm
Happy Hour and Networking
