We’re less than a week out from the Machine Earning AI Summit, bringing together the top founders, investors, and business leaders hyper-focused on AI finance and commerce.

There are a few spots left for the right people, so you can apply to attend now for last-minute consideration.

Apply to Attend

Ahead of the summit, we’re excited to share that we’ve added four new main-stage speakers to our agenda.

The lineup now includes Anish Acharya, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Pranav Sood, the CFO of Airwallex; Mike Taylor, the CFO of Gusto; and Paul Klein IV, the founder & CEO of Browserbase.

They’re joining a stacked speaker roster that includes:

Omer Ismail, founder & CEO, OnePay

Jackie Reses, founder & CEO, Lead Bank

Jean-Denis Greze, founder & mayor, Town

Katie Haun, founder & CEO, Haun Ventures

Max Rhodes, founder & CEO, Faire

Kirsten Green, founder & managing partner, Forerunner

Ilan Zerbib, founder & CEO, Sapiom

Ryan King, founder, Chime

Additionally, we’re thrilled to welcome four new discussion leaders. Attendees will get the chance to sit down with Frank Rotman, founding partner at 37Maru; Daragh Murphy, founder & CEO of Imprint; Croom Beatty, partner at Menlo Ventures; and Rob Whiteley, the CEO of Coder.

The summit will be held on Tuesday, September 29 in San Francisco.

Many thanks to our sponsors Airwallex, Exa, Nebius, Lead Bank, and OnePay.

Space is extremely limited, but you can apply here for a ticket.

Apply to Attend

Check out our full agenda here.