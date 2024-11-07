The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is less than two weeks away.

We’ll be hosting an elite group of AI startup founders, investors, and other senior executives on November 20 in San Francisco.

Spots are extremely limited, but we always hold back a few spots for founders who are late to get the memo that they should join us.

We’re thrilled to announce our last batch of speakers at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit:

Scott Stephenson , co-founder and CEO of Deepgram

Erin Teague , chief product officer at Character.AI

Karan Goel , co-founder and CEO of Cartesia

Jonathan Hurst , co-founder and chief robotics officer at Agility Robotics

Srikanth Thirumalai , vice president of engineering at Waymo

Tessa Lau , founder and CEO of Dusty Robotics

Raphael Townshend , founder and CEO of Atomic AI

Ashley Zehnder , co-founder and CEO of Fauna Bio

Alex Rives, co-founder and CEO of EvolutionaryScale

They join our already announced speakers:

Ali Ghodsi , founder and CEO of Databricks

Dario Amodei , co-founder and CEO of Anthropic

Alexandr Wang , founder and CEO of Scale

Marissa Mayer , founder and CEO of Sunshine

Vipul Ved Prakash , founder and CEO of Together AI

Arvind Jain , founder and CEO of Glean

Michael Intrator, founder and CEO of CoreWeave

The event will also feature on-stage “Emergent Behavior” demonstrations from Physical Intelligence, HP, Writer, Infinity AI, and Useful Sensors.

During the event, we will break out into discussion groups led by an all-star roster of startup founders and investors.

Our Discussion Leaders

Navin Chaddha , Mayfield

Bill Gross , Idealab

Josh Albrecht , Imbue

Erica Brescia , Redpoint

Elias Torres , Agency AI

Jeff Huber , Chroma

David Lee , Samsung Next

Aaref Hilaly , BCV

Barry McCardel , Hex

John Willett , Rogo

George Fraser , Fivetran

Michelle Zhou , Juji

Troy Astorino , Picnic Health

Kahinni Shah , Obvious Ventures

Arash Afrakhteh , Pear VC

Kanu Gulati , Khosla Ventures

Kacper Nowicki , Nomagic

Jon Turow , Madrona

Anoop Dawar, Deepgram

Finally, a huge thanks to our sponsors, led by HP and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: