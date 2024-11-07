Last Chance to Apply for Cerebral Valley! Nov. 20 in San Francisco
CEOs of EvolutionaryScale, Fauna Bio, Deepgram & more join as speakers
The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is less than two weeks away.
We’ll be hosting an elite group of AI startup founders, investors, and other senior executives on November 20 in San Francisco.
Spots are extremely limited, but we always hold back a few spots for founders who are late to get the memo that they should join us.
We’re thrilled to announce our last batch of speakers at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit:
Scott Stephenson, co-founder and CEO of Deepgram
Erin Teague, chief product officer at Character.AI
Karan Goel, co-founder and CEO of Cartesia
Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and chief robotics officer at Agility Robotics
Srikanth Thirumalai, vice president of engineering at Waymo
Tessa Lau, founder and CEO of Dusty Robotics
Raphael Townshend, founder and CEO of Atomic AI
Ashley Zehnder, co-founder and CEO of Fauna Bio
Alex Rives, co-founder and CEO of EvolutionaryScale
They join our already announced speakers:
Ali Ghodsi, founder and CEO of Databricks
Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic
Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale
Marissa Mayer, founder and CEO of Sunshine
Vipul Ved Prakash, founder and CEO of Together AI
Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean
Michael Intrator, founder and CEO of CoreWeave
The event will also feature on-stage “Emergent Behavior” demonstrations from Physical Intelligence, HP, Writer, Infinity AI, and Useful Sensors.
During the event, we will break out into discussion groups led by an all-star roster of startup founders and investors.
Our Discussion Leaders
Navin Chaddha, Mayfield
Bill Gross, Idealab
Josh Albrecht, Imbue
Erica Brescia, Redpoint
Elias Torres, Agency AI
Jeff Huber, Chroma
David Lee, Samsung Next
Aaref Hilaly, BCV
Barry McCardel, Hex
John Willett, Rogo
George Fraser, Fivetran
Michelle Zhou, Juji
Troy Astorino, Picnic Health
Kahinni Shah, Obvious Ventures
Arash Afrakhteh, Pear VC
Kanu Gulati, Khosla Ventures
Kacper Nowicki, Nomagic
Jon Turow, Madrona
Anoop Dawar, Deepgram