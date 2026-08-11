We’re less than two months out from the inaugural Machine Earning AI Summit, and spots are filling up fast.



If you’re a top founder or investor focused on the intersection of AI and commerce, you can apply on our site here.

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Today, we’re announcing three new speakers to our summit lineup.

Our newest speakers are:

Kirsten Green , founder & managing partner of Forerunner Ventures

Katie Haun , founder & CEO of Haun Ventures

Ilan Zerbib, founder & CEO of Sapiom

All three bring firsthand knowledge of how AI is reshaping the foundations of commerce and finance. We can’t wait to have them speak.

They’ll be joining our stacked lineup, which already includes:

Omer Ismail , founder & CEO of OnePay

Jackie Reses, founder & CEO of Lead Bank

Jack Zhang , founder & CEO of Airwallex

Max Rhodes, founder & CEO of Faire

The Machine Earning AI Summit is a one-day, invite-only event covering the ins and outs of the new AI economy. It will be attended by top founders, investors, media, and other leaders in AI and commerce.

We’re going to be diving deep into topics like how AI is changing everything from banking to the underlying rails for payments, and what online shopping looks like when agents are the ones doing the spending.

Tickets are $699. Founder tickets are $99. Professional Services and Business Development tickets are $999.

In addition to our flagship sponsors Airwallex and Lead Bank, we’d like to thank our newest sponsors Exa, Nebius, and OnePay.

We’ll be announcing more speakers and discussion group leaders in the coming weeks.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or talking to us about getting involved, email summits@newcomer.co.

We can’t wait to see you there.

Apply to Attend