JPM, Stifel, & Lead Bank Join As Speakers at Newcomer Banking Summit
The event is March 14 in San Francisco
I’m thrilled to announce a new trio of speakers for the Newcomer Banking Summit on March 14 in San Francisco.
Jackie Reses, CEO of Lead Bank
Melissa Smith, Co-Head of Innovation Economy and Head of Specialized Industries, Commercial Banking at J.P. Morgan
Matt Trotter, Co-Head Stifel Venture Banking
The new slate of speakers join
Marc Cadieux, president of Silicon Valley Bank
Immad Akhund, founder & CEO of Mercury
Laurence Tosi, founder and managing partner at WestCap
Stephane Lintner, founder & CEO of Jiko
Melissa Stepanis, Head of Technology Banking at HSBC
Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures
Silicon Valley Bank’s unraveling and then its resilience in the face of the bankruptcy of its parent company has had a drastic effect on Silicon Valley over the past eleven months. The crisis reshaped banking for startups and venture capital firms, opening the door to banks like HSBC and JPMorgan while empowering upstart companies like Mercury.
There are still lots of questions around what the future holds for banking in Silicon Valley, one year later.
I hope this summit will be an opportunity to interrogate the SVB crisis with the benefit of hindsight, to take stock of startup and venture capital banking today, and to look forward to see how financial technology companies and banks themselves are changing the face of commercial banking.