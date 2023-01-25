Two weeks ago I asked if 2023 would be the year of founder accountability. I wrote, “The cult of the founder created some enormous tech companies, but it’s also gotten out of hand.”

So I was interested to see that the early-stage investor Harrison Metal has sued one of its own portfolio companies. Harrison Metal founder and Mixmax board member Michael Dearing seems to be spearheading the lawsuit.

Harrison Metal alleges that two Mixmax co-founders — Olof Mathé and Bradford Vogel — successfully applied for forgiveness for their Paycheck Protection Program loan. Then, instead of using the money to retain employees as the company certified it would, they used it to enrich themselves, according to the lawsuit.

Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that, according to PitchBook, has raised about $13 million since its founding in 2014.

Harrison Metal invested in the seed round in 2015, according to a TechCrunch story, along with Floodgate’s Mike Maples Jr. and Ann Miura-Ko, Ram Shriram of Sherpalo Ventures and angels Eric Ries, Soundcloud CEO Alex Ljung, Nuzzel founder Jonathan Abrams, then-Inkling CEO Matt MacInnis and former Soundcloud CEO Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss.

But the relationship between Dearing and the company’s founders became acrimonious with the founders hiding an effort to raise money from Harrison Metal, according to the suit. Dearing hired consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to investigate the company at his own expense, according the lawsuit.

Harrison Metal’s lawsuit, the public version of which is dated Dec. 12, 2022, alleges:

Mathé made materially false statements to several of the Company’s major investors, including Harrison Metal, to induce them into believing that Mixmax needed the PPP Loan, and that those investors should waive by amendment key contractual protections afforded by an Investors’ Rights Agreement (“IRA”) to help the Company secure it. Even the amended terms of the IRA did not allow Mathé to increase his own compensation without investor approval. That did not stop him. During the period that he sought board and stockholder approval for the PPP loan application and forgiveness, Mathé never disclosed to any stockholders or board members (other than Vogel and [Creandum general partner Carl] Fritjofsson) his intention to lay off employees and replace them with offshore labor or the secret compensation raises he would soon grant himself. Mathé’s PPP Loan scheme furthered his goal of entrenching and enriching himself at the expense of Mixmax and its stockholders.

Mathé, Vogel, Fritjofsson, and Dearing did not return email requests for comment.

The lawsuit speaks to two sets of issues:

In the up market, investors were reluctant to hold startup founders accountable, fearing that it would turn off potential future founders. When there’s bad behavior, often the amount of money at stake was small enough that it wasn’t worth it for venture funds to fight in the mud with founders that disappointed them. And any fight would likely also shed a poor light on a company’s board, which all too frequently is asleep at the wheel. That reticence fostered a sense of impunity among founders — dangerous in a world that already encourages founders to stretch the truth to raise money and win deals. More prosaically, there are serious questions about how many companies took advantage of PPP loan forgiveness. Matthew Schneider, a former U.S. attorney from Michigan who is now with Honigman LLP, told NBC News that the PPP program spawned “the biggest fraud in a generation.” That report estimated that about $80 billion of the $800 billion program might have been stolen. To the extent venture capital firms were enablers or turning a blind eye to the abuse of the PPP program by startups, that would be an embarrassing ethical lapse.

The lawsuit against the two Mixmax co-founders alleges, “By intentionally misrepresenting the need for and uses of the PPP Loan, Mathé violated his duty of loyalty to Mixmax and its stockholders. He further harmed Mixmax’s stockholders by exposing the Company to civil and criminal liability for fraud and diverting PPP Loan funds to his own pockets. Mathé made the Company less financeable to quality, diligent investors by exposing it to reputational damage flowing from his abuse of a public relief program for personal gain and entrenchment.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the company misled investors about its annual recurring revenue and its profitability. The company included churned customers in its ARR figures, according to the lawsuit.

“Subtracting the impact of both the revenue overstatements and the ‘other income’ from a forgiven PPP Loan that Mathé had obtained under false pretenses yields a material operating loss for the first half of 2021,” the lawsuit states.

Harrison Metal’s lawsuit accuses Creandum’s Fritjofsson of being “complicit in Mathé’s and Vogel’s scheme.” The suit says, Fritjofsson aided the co-founders in concealing a SAFE investment from the full board and its largest investor. “He supported Mathé’s decision to target only investors who were willing to eschew diligence even if that meant a worse outcome for Company stockholders,” the lawsuit reads.

Ultimately, Mixmax raised SAFE investments spearheaded by Resolute Ventures, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says that the SAFE investments were “highly dilutive” to existing investors, meaning that Harrison Metal may have had a financial incentive to resist the deal. But Harrison Metal argues that Mixmax avoided another potentially more favorable funding opportunity in order to avoid submitting the company to outside due diligence.

The challenge of a shareholder lawsuit like this is that it could end up meaning a worse outcome for shareholders, diminishing the likelihood that the company could be sold.

On the other hand, I’m a big advocate for sticking to your principles. And if you believe that unscrupulous actors dragged you into an effort to abuse a pandemic relief program, I can see why you would want to hold those people accountable. We should celebrate people who stand up for ethical behavior. It’s much easier just to go along with bad behavior in hope that some other fool buys the company and makes you whole.

Of course, it’s possible there’s another entirely different side to this story. If so, I’m eager to hear it, but I have not heard back from anyone involved. I’ll update the story if I do.

You have to wonder in the more high-profile case of alleged founder misbehavior, whether any of the fintech startup Frank’s investors raised red flags to JP Morgan before it acquired the company for $175 million. (JP Morgan, of course, recently sued Frank’s CEO for allegedly faking many of Frank’s customers.)

Harrison Metal’s lawsuit against Mixmax founders Mathé and Vogel ultimately puts forward two allegations of breach of fiduciary duty.

The lawsuit reads, “Mathé and Vogel willfully and intentionally breached their fiduciary duties of care and loyalty by causing the Company to file the PPP Loan application and the PPP Loan forgiveness application based on representations they knew were false and using the proceeds of the PPP Loan to enrich and entrench themselves and by duping investors into amending the IRA.”