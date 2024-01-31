I’m excited to announce that I’m hosting a banking and financial technology summit tied to the one-year anniversary of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

The invite-only Newcomer Banking Summit will be on Thursday, March 14 in San Francisco.

Silicon Valley Bank’s unraveling and then its resilience in the face of the bankruptcy of its parent company has had a drastic effect on Silicon Valley over the past eleven months. The crisis reshaped banking for startups and venture capital firms, opening the door to banks like HSBC and JPMorgan while empowering upstart companies like Mercury.

There are still lots of questions around what the future holds for banking in Silicon Valley, one year later. Our panelists from HSBC, Silicon Valley Bank, fintech startups, and some of the Valley’s top venture capital funds will be able to answer them.

I hope this summit will be an opportunity to interrogate the SVB crisis with the benefit of hindsight, to take stock of startup and venture capital banking today, and to look forward to see how financial technology companies and banks themselves are changing the face of commercial banking.

I’m thrilled to announce the first set of our speakers at the all-day event.

Marc Cadieux , president of Silicon Valley Bank

Immad Akhund , founder & CEO of Mercury

Laurence Tosi , founder and managing partner at WestCap

Stephane Lintner , founder & CEO of Jiko

Melissa Stepanis , Head of Technology Banking at HSBC

Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures

Spots are extremely limited but we will do our best to give preference to paid Newcomer subscribers. Tickets cost $1,499. (For accepted founders and finance experts at early-stage startups, tickets are $299)

While most Newcomer subscribers won’t be able to attend in person, we’re going to publish videos, podcast episodes, and posts from the conference. So it should be a content bonanza for newsletter subscribers.

