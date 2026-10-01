We just wrapped up the Machine Earning AI Summit, where we zeroed in on the hottest debates surrounding AI and commerce. In less than two months we’ll be back to host our biggest and best Cerebral Valley AI Summit yet.

Apply to Attend

Our flagship AI summit is returning to San Francisco on Nov. 12. We’re thrilled to share that we’ve added an incredible roster of founders to our lineup.

Our newest Cerebral Valley speakers include:

Igor Babuschkin , founder & CEO of River AI & co-founder of xAI

Max Junestrand , founder & CEO of Legora

Lin Qiao, founder & CEO of Fireworks AI

Robert Wachen, co-founder of Etched

Matan Grinberg, founder & CEO of Factory

Ryan Daniels, founder & CEO of Crosby

Each of them is building a company that’s fundamentally changing how AI gets made and used — from legal work and software development to the infrastructure powering it all.



They’ll be joining our fellow main stage speakers:

Dario Amodei , founder & CEO of Anthropic

Ali Ghodsi , founder & CEO of Databricks

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Big things happen at our Cerebral Valley summits. We’ve seen billion-dollar exits and nine-figure funding rounds come from AI leaders and investors rubbing elbows in the same room. Some of the most important conversations in AI happen between sessions. We’d like you to be part of them.

Spots are already filling up fast, so apply now to secure your place in the room where it happens.

Tickets are $1,299. Founder tickets are $199. Professional Services and Business Development tickets are $2,999.

Apply to Attend

Additionally, we’d like to thank our latest sponsors: Oracle, Fireworks AI, WorkOS, Exa, ElevenLabs, Sapphire Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners.



They’re joining our existing sponsors Nebius, Index Ventures, QuantumBlack, Liquid AI, and Weekend.

We still have some space left for additional sponsors, so if you’re establishing your company as one of the top brands in AI, you can reach out to riley@newcomer.co for more information.

We hope to see you there. You won’t want to miss it.