Of all the white collar industries staring down the barrel of AI disruption, few are more tortured by it than Hollywood.

Look no further than the howls of protest that greeted a fairly innocuous announcement by the indie studio A24 that Google was investing $75 million as part of an AI partnership.

“A24 Knows You’re Mad about the Google-AI Collab,” declared WIRED’s headline on the story. Film Twitter, which is on the front lines of the rebellion against AI, descended into full despair. “Rest in Peace A24 2012-2026” went one viral tweet. An A24 subreddit was similarly in a meltdown.

The studio was indeed aware people were mad, sources close to the studio told me. But they pushed back on the notion that embracing AI was a top-down initiative being forced on filmmakers for business reasons. Instead, they said, the push to explore these tools came from the artists themselves.