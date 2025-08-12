We’re excited to announce our second batch of speakers for our brand new, one-day AI health and longevity summit, Deus Ex Medicina.

We’ve got a great group of founder CEOs joining the speaker roster:

Munjal Shah at Hippocratic AI

Jake Becraft at Strand Therapeutics

Sajith Wickramasekara at Benchling

Prashant Samant at Akido Labs

Daniel Cahn at Slingshot AI

We’re also thrilled to announce that Samsung’s top health executive, Hon Pak, will join as a speaker, along with Harvard Medical School Professor Robert Green.

One speaker on our roster is a point of pride for Newcomer summits: Daniel Cahn, the CEO of the mental health startup Slingshot AI, was introduced to his co-founder thanks to a chance meeting at one of our Cerebral Valley AI Summits.

Our events have spawned billion-dollar deals and billion-dollar investments and we’re glad to bring that momentum to this blossoming area. Like our first CVAI, this feels like an if you get it, you get it moment in health and longevity.

You can apply to attend here.

Deus Ex Medicina is for founders, investors, members of the media, and other AI health and longevity insiders. It will be held on Sept. 9 in San Francisco.

The 200-person event will feature talks on stage, breakout discussion groups, and plenty of time to network during breakfast, lunch, and our cocktail hour.

The event is being hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, and fellow independent journalist Nayeema Raza. We were eager to pair our experience hosting insider events like the Cerebral Valley AI Summit and Breaking the Bank with Nayeema’s insights on this transformative moment in health and drug discovery.

We have two anchor sponsors making this event possible: Samsung Next and Akido Labs. Samsung (thanks, David Lee) has been an early and loyal sponsor of our events, taking the lead sponsorship at the first Cerebral Valley AI Summit back in its humble beginnings. Meanwhile, Akido Labs has been nudging us to put on a health-specific AI summit. We are thrilled to have such strong players in AI health making this event possible.

There’s still time to apply so please fill out this form if you’re interested. If you have questions about the event, are interested in sponsoring, or want to recommend a founder to attend, please email us at newcomer@newcomer.co.

You can see our full roster of announced speakers here.