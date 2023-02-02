I’m going to publish an update to the Founder’s Choice venture capital firm rankings next week.

So founders, if you want to have your voice heard (anonymously) get your votes in by the end of the day on Feb. 7.

The Founder’s Choice VC ranking is an effort to judge venture capitalists based on founder satisfaction. Founders are asked, “Which (firm) would you rather have as an investor?”

In order to participate, founders must verify themselves by logging into Linkedin. Then, Founder’s Choice uses Crunchbase to identify founders’ venture capital investors.

Founders are presented with a head-to-head choice between two of their actual investors. Over and over again, founders pick between two VC firms until they’ve gone through all their investor matchups. This creates a chess-like, ELO-style ranking for venture capital firms.

Founder’s Choice does not tie voters’ responses to their name and would never reveal anyone’s answers.

Founder’s Choice is the brainchild of Jerry Ye and Daniel Tao, with the encouragement of Bloomberg Beta’s Roy Bahat. I’m but the mere vehicle for encouraging participation and distributing the rankings. I don’t have a say in the ranking methodology or the final list. (You can read more about the rankings and see the list we published in September 2022, here.)

Obviously, the more votes that Founder’s Choice receives, the higher the quality of the data. So, founders, please vote!

