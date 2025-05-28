Our lineup for the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London is growing.

We’re excited to announce that the CEOs of web application creation startup Lovable, agent company Orby, AI infrastructure company VAST Data, and photo editor Photoroom will be speaking at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London on June 25.

They’ll be joining leaders like Figma CEO Dylan Field, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Wayve CEO Alex Kendall — along with some of the buzziest AI startups in Silicon Valley and Europe, including Granola, Poolside, and Synthesia.

We’re thrilled to announce that Index’s Jan Hammer will be speaking as well.

The summit is for founders, investors, and other AI leaders on an invite-only basis. Tickets are £499 or £149 for founders. If you’re interested in joining us, you’re encouraged to apply to attend. If you want to nominate someone to join us or ask us about the summit, send us an email.

You can pre-register while applying for a £100 discount.

We’re also thrilled to share that the CEOs of Gamma, Pigment, Tines, Luminance, Neo4j, and Nfinite are joining as discussion leaders, as is Dust founder Stanislas Polu. Attendees will be able to sign up for small group discussions led by these founders and other leads to be announced.

We’ll be hosting the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in London with Max Child and James Wilsterman of Volley.

Newcomer’s Event Schedule in 2025

We host invite-only summits for founders and investors. Apply to attend below.

Cerebral Valley London | June 25 in London on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Deus Ex Medicina | Sept. 9 in San Francisco on health tech and longevity | Hosted with Nayeema Raza.

Cerebral Valley AI Summit | Nov. 12 in San Francisco on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Interested in sponsorship? Reach out to newcomer@newcomer.co for more information.