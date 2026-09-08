We’re three weeks out from the Machine Earning AI Summit, bringing together the leading founders, investors, and operators focused on AI finance and commerce.

There’s still a bit of room left for top founders and investors to attend. If you’re interested in coming, you can apply on our site here.

Apply to Attend

We’re sharing the names of two additional speakers alongside our first set of discussion group leaders at our one-day summit.

Our lineup will now include on-stage panels with Ryan King, the co-founder of Chime, and Jean-Denis Greze, the co-founder of the buzzy personal assistant Town and former CTO of Plaid.

Additionally, we’re thrilled to announce our first set of discussion group leaders. Our breakout sessions put attendees into small, curated conversations with AI founders, investors, and operators, and they’ve become a highlight of our summits.

Our first batch of discussion group leaders includes:

Peter Hazlehurst , founder & CEO of Synctera

Erica Dorfman , CFO of Brex

Kahlil Lalji , founder & CEO of Natural

Darragh Buckley , founder & CEO of Increase

Mackenzie Burnett , founder & CEO of Ambrook

Nico Simko , founder & CEO of Clair

Anu Maheshwari , head of venture ecosystem at Nebius

Aditi Maliwal, partner at Upfront Ventures

Our upcoming summit will explore how AI is fundamentally changing finance and commerce. Sessions cover agentic commerce, intelligent money, enterprise finance operations and the shopping experience, plus the fraud, risk, and compliance questions running through all of them.

Many thanks to our sponsors Airwallex, Exa, Lead Bank, Nebius, and OnePay.

The summit will be held on Tuesday, September 29, in San Francisco. We can’t wait to see you there.