Founders of Bridge, Column, Rogo & Highnote Join BREAKING THE BANK as Speakers
Brex's COO will also join us on May 20 for our financial technology summit
We’re getting ready for BREAKING THE BANK — Newcomer’s financial technology summit which is about two months away.
Today, we are excited to announce a new round of speakers.
Joining our San Francisco-based financial technology summit are William Hockey from Column, Zach Abrams from Bridge, Camilla Matias from Brex, Gabriel Stengel from Rogo, and John MacIlwaine from Highnote.
We’re thrilled to dig into how artificial intelligence is (and is not) affecting financial technology, how the current deregulatory bonanza will shape what startups are building, and generally how a newly invigorated fintech industry is gunning for banks and other incumbents.
The event will be Tuesday, May 20. We encourage startup founders, investors, members of the media, and other fintech insiders to apply to attend.
Our new crop of speakers is joining some other big names in financial technology.
Here’s everyone:
William Hockey, founder & CEO, Column
Camilla Matias, COO, Brex
John MacIlwaine, founder & CEO, Highnote
Zach Abrams, founder & CEO, Bridge
Gabriel Stengel, founder & CEO, Rogo
Zach Perret, founder & CEO, Plaid
Jackie Reses, CEO, Lead Bank
Josh Reeves, founder & CEO, Gusto
Avlok Kohli, CEO, AngelList
Matt Harris, partner, Bain Capital Ventures
Arjun Sethi, co-CEO, Kraken
We think this is going to be a great event. Our Cerebral Valley AI Summits are known for making connections, facilitating investments, earning media coverage, and even sparking a billion dollar deal. We’re excited to bring that same sensibility to financial technology.
If you want to be in the room where it happens, apply here.
We also want to thank Oak HC/FT for sponsoring this summit. They’re a key player in financial technology investing and we’re honored to partner with them to make our summit possible.
