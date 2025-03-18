We’re getting ready for BREAKING THE BANK — Newcomer’s financial technology summit which is about two months away.

Apply to attend BREAKING THE BANK

Today, we are excited to announce a new round of speakers.

Joining our San Francisco-based financial technology summit are William Hockey from Column, Zach Abrams from Bridge, Camilla Matias from Brex, Gabriel Stengel from Rogo, and John MacIlwaine from Highnote.

We’re thrilled to dig into how artificial intelligence is (and is not) affecting financial technology, how the current deregulatory bonanza will shape what startups are building, and generally how a newly invigorated fintech industry is gunning for banks and other incumbents.

The event will be Tuesday, May 20. We encourage startup founders, investors, members of the media, and other fintech insiders to apply to attend.

Our new crop of speakers is joining some other big names in financial technology.

Here’s everyone:

William Hockey , founder & CEO, Column

Camilla Matias , COO, Brex

John MacIlwaine , founder & CEO, Highnote

Zach Abrams , founder & CEO, Bridge

Gabriel Stengel , founder & CEO, Rogo

Zach Perret , founder & CEO, Plaid

Jackie Reses , CEO, Lead Bank

Josh Reeves , founder & CEO, Gusto

Avlok Kohli , CEO, AngelList

Matt Harris , partner, Bain Capital Ventures

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO, Kraken

We think this is going to be a great event. Our Cerebral Valley AI Summits are known for making connections, facilitating investments, earning media coverage, and even sparking a billion dollar deal. We’re excited to bring that same sensibility to financial technology.

If you want to be in the room where it happens, apply here.

Apply to attend BREAKING THE BANK

We also want to thank Oak HC/FT for sponsoring this summit. They’re a key player in financial technology investing and we’re honored to partner with them to make our summit possible.

We have room for payment companies, fintech rails providers, VC firms, and more to sponsor. Reach out to riley@newcomer.co

Apply to attend BREAKING THE BANK

Newcomer’s Event Schedule in 2025

We host invite-only summits for founders and investors. Apply to attend below.

Breaking the Bank | May 20 in San Francisco on financial technology.

Cerebral Valley London | June 25 in London on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Deux Ex Medicina | Sept. 9 in San Francisco on health tech and longevity | Hosted with Nayeema Raza.

Cerebral Valley AI Summit | Nov. 12 in San Francisco on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Interested in sponsorship? Reach out to brian@newcomer.co for more information