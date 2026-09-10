Sound Ventures’ Alex Heath, Effie Epstein, and Guy Oseary

Alex Heath — a top tech journalist known for his interviews with tech heavyweights and for his consumer technology scoops — is joining Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures as a partner.

He’s signing on to the Los Angeles-based firm as it’s targeting a $300 million fifth fund with an expected first close this month.

“I am hanging up my capital J journalist hat,” Heath told me in a conversation Wednesday. “That’s for sure happening.”

Still, Heath says he will continue running his newsletter and podcast, both called Sources, independently from Sound Ventures. Heath tells me the publication has generated more than $1 million in revenue (largely from sponsors) since he left The Verge and launched it in September 2025.

“This world is pretty blurry,” he says about his new status as a full-time VC and now a not-so-independent tech media persona. “There’s room for a lot of great conversations and insights and getting founders to open up — which I think I’m pretty good at.”

He’s making the transition on a high note having just published interviews with Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman and having profiled Altman in a cover story for Time magazine.

Heath says he’s getting out of the adversarial scoop game but plans to continue publishing big interviews and writing about interesting startups (some of which he’ll invest in). He’ll be investing in startups for the first time ever in the new gig.

Sound Ventures was founded by Oseary and actor-turned-investor Ashton Kutcher more than a decade ago. The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Kutcher is leaving Sound to start another VC firm called Decimal Capital with Morgan Beller, a former general partner at NFX.

Kutcher left the firm after a string of major victories. The firm cut a $55 million check in OpenAI at a $27 billion valuation and a $35 million check in Anthropic at a $5 billion valuation in 2023 — way before large multi-stage firms were trying to invest in both AI juggernauts. Sound leveraged those early investments to write $370 million in SPVs into OpenAI and about $400 million in Anthropic. The firm was also an investor in Hugging Face and Altruist, which are selling for $12.9 billion and about $4 billion respectively.

Now Sound is out raising its fifth flagship fund. The firm is targeting $300 million, the same size as its previous fund, sources tell me, and expects its first close this month. Sound will continue to double-down on its more promising investments with special purpose vehicles. The firm has nearly $2 billion in assets under management and the firm values its holdings at $6.5 billion.

Heath is joining Oseary, the firm’s founder, and managing partner Effie Epstein as the only other person at the firm with a partner title. They’re all based in Los Angeles. (The firm recently hired Nicole Ripka as an investor and Jill Puente as its chief marketing officer.)

When I asked Oseary how he felt about Heath keeping Sources going as an independent company, he said, “I still manage Madonna. I still manage the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We still do a lot of things. We’re out there. We’re in the mix.”