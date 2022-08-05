I’ve got a couple disconnected pieces of exclusive, interesting information for you this week.

First, a secondary shares advisory firm is pitching potential buyers on heavily discounted startup stocks. It’s a reality check about how much private startup shares are being marked down. I’ve obtained the discounts they’re pitching on startups’ shares.

Second, I got my hands on late stage tech investor General Atlantic’s private fundraising materials, revealing some of the firm’s biggest recent investments. I’m including the three most notable slides.

Third, I offer a few observations on structured equity deals. These deals — which I hear are being shopped around at the moment and will make headlines in a few months — are going to be a major source of funding for startups looking to bridge themselves to a better fundraising environment.