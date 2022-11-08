I’ve got an email from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to his investors that was sent today. The subject line is “FTX Update.”

You can read it below.

SBF announced this morning that he’s selling FTX.com to rival Binance in what appears to be a fire sale. Many investors seem to have been left in the dark.

This is the closest yet that we’ve come to dot-com crisis 2.0.

Here’s the email from Sam Bankman-Fried to his investors.