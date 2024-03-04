First real business news, then X drama.

Khosla Ventures Adds 3 Partners As Venture Industry Retrenches

Khosla Ventures, which announced raising $3.1 billion late last year, has added three new partners to its ranks at a time when many other venture firms are cutting headcount.

Here are the three new hires, shared first with Newcomer:

Ethan Choi was a partner at Accel, where he worked for six years.

Jai Sajnani worked at NEA and then was an investor at Flight Deck Capital.

Alex Bentley joined from Block (a key Khosla investment), where he was working as head of business operations and strategy for Cash App.

The firm notably just rehired high-profile investor Keith Rabois, who had been a general partner at Founders Fund for about five years.

Khosla Ventures also added Jon Chu several months ago. He’d been working at Meta and OpenDoor.

Managing director Samir Kaul said that despite the venture slowdown, “nothing is dead. Everything just goes in peaks and valleys.”

Khosla is determined to keep investing and is even open to adding more investors.

“I’d hire ten people if there were ten people of this caliber that were available,” Kaul said.

Tech Overlords Brawl on X Over AI

I’m going to give you the blow-by-blow of the online brawl among some of the most powerful people in Silicon Valley, assuming that you had better things to do with your weekend than follow it as closely as I did. My take is at the end.

The fighting started when Vinod Khosla attacked Elon Musk for suing OpenAI, which is run by Sam Altman.

Khosla wrote Saturday, “With [Elon Musk], feels like a bit of sour grapes in suing OpenAI, not getting in early enough, not staying committed and now a rival effort. Like they say if you can’t innovate, litigate and that’s what we have here. Elon of old would would [sic] be building with us to hit the same goal.”