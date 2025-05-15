Our Breaking the Bank summit is less than a week away! There’s still time to apply if you’re a fintech founder, investor, or insider. The summit is May 20 in San Francisco.

From left: Jared Goodner, Sanjit Mahanti, and Prashant Samant

Prashant Samant, Jared Goodner, Sanjit Mahanti, and Hugh Gordon began their healthcare collaborations at USC over a decade ago, looking for ways to use data analytics to treat patients faster and more effectively.

They turned their lab work into a healthtech AI startup, Akido Labs, which has now raised $60 million in Series B funding, the company told Newcomer exclusively.