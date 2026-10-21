We’re a little over three weeks away from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit, which we’re hosting in the heart of San Francisco on Nov. 12.
We’ve secured some of the top names in Silicon Valley to speak on our main stage, including Igor Babuschkin, Nikesh Arora, and Ali Ghodsi.
Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Brendan Foody, the CEO of Mercor, will join the lineup for our flagship event.
Additionally, we are excited to share details on the terrific group of founders, investors, and AI leaders who are leading our discussion groups. These small, curated conversations have become a highlight of our summits.
Discussion group leaders will include:
Joon Sung Park, founder & CEO of Simile
Emmett Shear, founder & CEO of Softmax
Rodrigo Liang, founder & CEO of SambaNova
Michael Grinich, founder & CEO of WorkOS
Keith Peiris, founder & CEO of Lightfield
Zoë Weil, founder & CEO of Sequen AI
Jai Das, founder, president & partner of Sapphire Ventures
Eugenia Kuyda, founder & CEO of Wabi
Wesley Chan, founder & managing partner of FPV
Dmytro Dzhulgakov, co-founder & CTO of Fireworks
Harjot Gill, founder & CEO of CodeRabbit
Hooman Reza Nezhad, founder & CEO of Solcoa
Andy Vitus, partner at Scale Venture Partners
Kambiz Aghili, chief product officer of IREN
James Detweiler, general partner at Felicis
Laura Modiano, head of founder experience, global at OpenAI
Jay Jackson, senior vice president of Global AI and Strategic Customer Operations at Oracle
We’d like to note one change to our agenda: With Anthropic bearing down on an IPO that’s likely to happen around the time of CVAI, we weren’t surprised that CEO Dario Amodei had to pull out of his speaking slot. We’re sad to miss him.
We will continue to add additional speakers to our lineup in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.
The Summit is filling up fast. Apply now to secure your seat!
Tickets are $1,299. Founder tickets are $199. Professional Services and Business Development tickets are $2,999.
A hearty thanks to all of our sponsors: Fireworks, Oracle, IREN, Index Ventures, Exa, Nebius, WorkOS, ElevenLabs, Higgsfield, Felicis, SambaNova, Sapphire Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, QuantumBlack, Liquid AI, and Weekend.
We’re excited to see you in San Francisco in November!