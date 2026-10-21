We’re a little over three weeks away from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit, which we’re hosting in the heart of San Francisco on Nov. 12.

We’ve secured some of the top names in Silicon Valley to speak on our main stage, including Igor Babuschkin, Nikesh Arora, and Ali Ghodsi.

Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Brendan Foody, the CEO of Mercor, will join the lineup for our flagship event.

Additionally, we are excited to share details on the terrific group of founders, investors, and AI leaders who are leading our discussion groups. These small, curated conversations have become a highlight of our summits.

Discussion group leaders will include:

Joon Sung Park , founder & CEO of Simile

Emmett Shear , founder & CEO of Softmax

Rodrigo Liang , founder & CEO of SambaNova

Michael Grinich , founder & CEO of WorkOS

Keith Peiris , founder & CEO of Lightfield

Zoë Weil , founder & CEO of Sequen AI

Jai Das , founder, president & partner of Sapphire Ventures

Eugenia Kuyda, founder & CEO of Wabi

Wesley Chan , founder & managing partner of FPV

Dmytro Dzhulgakov, co-founder & CTO of Fireworks

Harjot Gill , founder & CEO of CodeRabbit

Hooman Reza Nezhad , founder & CEO of Solcoa

Andy Vitus , partner at Scale Venture Partners

Kambiz Aghili, chief product officer of IREN

James Detweiler , general partner at Felicis

Laura Modiano , head of founder experience, global at OpenAI

Jay Jackson, senior vice president of Global AI and Strategic Customer Operations at Oracle

We’d like to note one change to our agenda: With Anthropic bearing down on an IPO that’s likely to happen around the time of CVAI, we weren’t surprised that CEO Dario Amodei had to pull out of his speaking slot. We’re sad to miss him.

We will continue to add additional speakers to our lineup in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

The Summit is filling up fast. Apply now to secure your seat!

Tickets are $1,299. Founder tickets are $199. Professional Services and Business Development tickets are $2,999.

Apply to Attend

A hearty thanks to all of our sponsors: Fireworks, Oracle, IREN, Index Ventures, Exa, Nebius, WorkOS, ElevenLabs, Higgsfield, Felicis, SambaNova, Sapphire Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, QuantumBlack, Liquid AI, and Weekend.

We’re excited to see you in San Francisco in November!