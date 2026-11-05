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Sharon Goldman's avatar
Sharon Goldman
40m

very cool list!!

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1 reply by Eric Newcomer
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Cloud AI
2h

Exciting to see founders building the next generation of startups. Looking forward to seeing how these companies grow!

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