ElevenLabs, Intercom, Baseten & Linear Joining as Speakers at Cerebral Valley
The invite-only summit is back in San Francisco on Nov. 12
We’re less than a month out from our flagship Cerebral Valley AI Summit in San Francisco, and it’s lining up to be our best yet.
Now, we’re excited to add another great group of founder-CEOs and operators to our already stacked lineup:
Tuhin Srivastava, Baseten founder and CEO
Mati Staniszewski, ElevenLabs founder and CEO
Cristina Cordova, Linear COO
Eoghan McCabe, Intercom founder and CEO
They’ll be joining our full roster of headliners:
Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger
Replit founder and CEO Amjad Masad
Vercel founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch
Gil & Co. founder/investor Elad Gil
Kleiner Perkins partner Ilya Fushman
Harvey founder and CEO Winston Weinberg
Laude Ventures GP Andy Konwinski
Our Cerebral Valley summits have spawned billion-dollar deals and billion-dollar investments. Entrepreneurs have met and started new companies together after attending.
You won’t want to miss your chance to mingle with over 300 of the top founders and investors in artificial intelligence.
Space is extremely limited and spots are filling fast. You can apply here for a chance to secure your seat.
The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is an invite-only, one-day event hosted by Newcomer and Volley.