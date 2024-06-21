We’re pleased to announce our speakers and session leaders for Cerebral Valley New York.

The artificial intelligence summit will take place in Manhattan on Thursday, June 27.

We’re less than a week away.

We’re excited to share that Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel, Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe, and Modal CEO Erik Bernhardsson will speak at Cerebral Valley New York.

They join already announced speakers like Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti, Sunshine CEO Marissa Mayer, Ramp CEO Eric Glyman, and many more.

We’re nearing capacity and have had far more applications than we can accept. But if you’re an artificial intelligence startup founder, top tech investor, or other leader in artificial intelligence and think you should be at Cerebral Valley New York, you can still apply to attend.

Here are our latest additions

Speakers

Erik Bernhardsson , CEO of Modal

Eoghan McCabe , CEO of Intercom

⁠Ali Farhadi , CEO of Allen Institute for AI

Olivier Pomel , CEO of Datadog

Laurens van der Maaten, distinguished research scientist at Meta

Session Leaders

Chase Lochmiller , CEO of Crusoe

Gavin Uberti , CEO of Etched

Amy Wu , partner at Menlo Ventures

Casber Wang, partner at Sapphire Ventures

Attendees will have an opportunity during the morning of the conference to participate in small group discussions facilitated by startup founders and leading venture capitalists.

Cerebral Valley New York is hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, and Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

Finally, we’re excited to mention that our flagship sponsors from our previous Cerebral Valley AI Summit are returning to help us host this one. HP and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure + NVIDIA are at the forefront of AI, just as they’ve been leaders of new technologies throughout their histories.

Other sponsors of this summit include Sapphire Ventures, Lambda, Greylock, Menlo Ventures, and Latham & Watkins. If you’re interested in sponsoring, reach out to riley@newcomer.co for more information.

If you’re not able to make it to Cerebral Valley New York, we’ll be covering it all here in the newsletter. We’ll keep you in the loop about what the top decision-makers in artificial intelligence are saying.