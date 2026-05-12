A few weeks back, Lightspeed partner Faraz Fatemi attended a dinner of fellow GPs focused on consumer startups — the kind of gathering that once drew a packed table of fellow travelers. This one, hosted by Menlo Ventures, featured consumer investing stalwarts like Kirsten Green of Forerunner, along with Saar Gur at CRV, Ivan Zhou at Accel, and Mike Duboe at Greylock.