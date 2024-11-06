Just a few days ago, I was door knocking for Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. I endorsed her in this newsletter. I opposed Trump after the attempted assassination at peak pro-Trump euphoria. So needless to say, I’m very disappointed by how the election turned out.

I was looking forward to a normal political environment where we wouldn’t face regular existential questions about the survival of our democracy.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump swamped Harris last night. It’s a huge victory for Elon Musk, Shaun Maguire, Keith Rabois, Jacob Helberg, Joe Lonsdale, Palmer Luckey, Marc Andreessen, David Sacks, the All-In Podcast, Founders Fund, and everyone else in Silicon Valley who enthusiastically jumped on the Trump train. This summer, I mocked the Andreessen Horowitz founders for making a late stage bet on Trump but I guess like some of their growth stage deals, they bought high only for the haters to watch a16z’s bets soar higher.

While I’ve loathed Silicon Valley’s Trump embrace, I have to say that waking up this morning I’m glad that at least some of Silicon Valley has its talons into Trump.

I texted a couple of Silicon Valley rightists congratulations this morning. Maguire wrote back, “I want you to know I’ll fight for sanity and a moderate take on most issues.”

I hope Maguire and crew are as influential as they think they are.

Readers, I’m sure some of you are happy as well. I hope things turn out like you imagined they would. To the rest of you, I share your grave disappointment.

I commiserated this morning with Rippling CEO Parker Conrad, a likeminded political soul. He said he was game to put his thoughts on the record.

“My personal view is that a lot of smart people are being very stupid and believe that Trump is going to do THEIR thing,” Conrad texted me. “Tech people think he will usher in new, tech-forward, business friendly environment. Kooky fluoride conspiracy theorists think he’s gonna take care of that thing. Etc.”

That is the rub: which Trump is about to become president?

“I think they will all be disappointed when their faces get ripped off,” Conrad texted. “It’s weird because Trump being elected feels like the end of the world but there are all these very smart people who I like and respect who think it’s gonna be the best thing ever. So, 🤷. I hope they are right.”

I share Conrad’s sentiments: I respect many of tech’s Trump supporters. But last time around, Trump did not prove to be the centrist some hoped he would be coming into office. He almost exclusively worked with Republicans in Congress. He cut taxes like a normal Chamber of Commerce Republican. Yes thankfully, he listened to the business community and fast-tracked Covid vaccines (only to downplay that victory during the election). But he appointed judges that overturned Roe vs. Wade. And of course he refused to accept defeat in the election, has threatened the press and his political opponents, and has generally carried himself like an authoritarian leader.

Like last time, we are faced with the question of what this Trump presidency will be. Is his administration going to round up immigrants and force them out of the country? Or is Trump going to make space exploration the center of a new pro-business, anti-regulation culture? Will Trump want the right things and will he get what he wants? Both vectors are uncertain at the moment. Unlike last time, we’ve seen a Trump presidency: he did not moderate, he leaned into many of his worst instincts, and he mostly listened to very conservative voices. I’m not sure why anyone thinks this time will be different.

However, I don’t think the media and the Democrats should allow ourselves to be a constant antagonistic foil that he can blame for his bad behavior. I don’t think we are returning to the resistance lib era. Unfortunately, Trump has a mandate to govern.

Rabois told me that he hoped Trump would prioritize combatting antisemitism and ending any U.S. support for Iran. He wrote, “This administration has been actively hostile to innovation, so just stopping that garbage will be productive.” He added that he wanted Trump to stop illegal immigration and restore the rule of law.

The next Trump administration could be very good for business — if isolationism, tariffs, nationalism, anti-immigrant policies, and sloppy, unethical decision-making don’t get in the way. And if Trump moves on from abortion and other social issues and makes business growth his political identity, that could be good for the country and his legacy. While America is outperforming Europe, we should aim for a much more vital economy. The stock market and crypto currencies have already responded positively to Trump’s election. It seems clear that the M&A environment under Trump will be friendlier than under the last administration. Artificial intelligence companies are much less likely to get jammed up by the new administration. There will be fewer threats of onerous, anti-investor tax increases. Trump is not going to encourage the growth of unions.

Of course, if Trump really goes through with his high tariffs, they could destabilize the economy and swamp other pro-business moves. And any moves toward authoritarianism would, of course, be terrible, regardless of their near-term impact on stock prices.

I want America to succeed. I am highly skeptical that Trump is a step in the right direction. I hope Silicon Valley pulls every lever it can to push Trump toward tech’s vision for his presidency. But I think his tech supporters have made a tremendous mistake. I’d love to be proven wrong.

A Couple Stray Thoughts