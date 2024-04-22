This is our first New York event. I didn’t quite know what to expect. We’re hosting Cerebral Valley across the country from Hayes Valley. That’s risky. Plus, generative artificial intelligence is entering early adolescence. Maybe some of the wind would come out of the sails?

I’m happy to report that the early response to Cerebral Valley New York has been phenomenal. We’ve got five awesome speakers to share with you today (and more to come soon).

I’m thrilled to announce our first slate of speakers:

Sridhar Ramaswamy , CEO of Snowflake

Eric Glyman , Co-founder & CEO of Ramp

Anastasis Germanidis , Co-founder & CTO of Runway

Naveen Rao , VP of Generative AI at Databricks

Pat Grady, Partner at Sequoia Capital

The Cerebral Valley AI Summits bring together the top artificial intelligence founders, investors, executives, and researchers. If you’re an AI founder, we want you there. Past CVAI summits have spawned fundraising rounds, extensive media coverage, and even a $1.3 billion acquisition. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to partner and learn from your rivals, peers, and betters.

We’re still accepting applications to Cerebral Valley New York. Apply to secure your spot.

Apply to Attend Cerebral Valley New York

Cerebral Valley is a conference for artificial intelligence insiders. We co-host the event with Volley, the AI voice games company, headed by my good friends Max Child and James Wilsterman.

If you can’t make it — we’ll be covering what the speakers say in this newsletter and on the podcast. So follow along here and subscribe to Newcomer if you haven’t already.

If you’d like to join us in person, apply now—we’re still running a discount on pre-registrations.

Apply to Attend Cerebral Valley New York