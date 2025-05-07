CEOs of Ramp, Tala & Digits Join Breaking the Bank As Speakers
Breaking the Bank is just two weeks away. Today, we're announcing the agenda & our discussion group leaders.
It’s not too late to grab a ticket to our quickly approaching Breaking the Bank Summit in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 20.
Attendees will get to participate in small group discussions with with the likes of Oak HC/FT’s Annie Lamont, Synctera’s Peter Hazlehurst, Treasury Prime’s Chris Dean, Canvas Prime’s Rebecca Lynn, and many more.
We’re proud to announce that Ramp CEO Eric Glyman is joining our speaker roster, as are Tala CEO Shivani Siroya and Digits CEO Jeff Seibert.
They’re joining a laundry list of top fintech founder speakers like Plaid CEO Zach Perret, Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses, and Gusto CEO Josh Reeves. The full agenda is at the bottom of this post.
Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this event, Oak HC/FT, Plaid, Bain Capital Ventures, and Stifel Venture Banking. We couldn’t host great summits like this one without their support.
Agenda
10:00am
Doors Open
Check-in and welcome coffee, powered by Plaid
11:00am
First Session
11:00-11:05
Opening Remarks
11:05-11:25
Jackie Reses (Lead Bank) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
11:25-11:45
Zach Abrams (Bridge) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
11:45-12:00
A keynote presentation from Matt Harris (Bain Capital Ventures)
12:00pm
Discussion Groups
12:00-12:45
Curated discussion groups led by financial technology experts.
Have thoughtful conversation with other leaders in the space and get to know our hand-picked summit attendees.
12:45pm
Lunch and Networking
1:45pm
Second Session
1:45-2:00
William Hockey (Column) in conversation with Tom Dotan
2:00-2:20
Gabriel Stengel (Rogo) and Jeff Seibert (Digits) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
2:20-2:40
Avolok Kohli (AngelList) in conversation with Jonathan Weber
2:40-3:00
John MacIlwaine (Highnote), Camilla Matias (Brex), and Shivani Siroya (Tala) in conversation with Madeline Renbarger
3:00pm
Short Break
3:15pm
Final Session
3:15-3:30
Arjun Sethi (Kraken) in conversation with Tom Dotan
3:30-3:50
Eric Glyman (Ramp) in conversation with Madeline Renbarger
3:50-4:10
Josh Reeves (Gusto) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
4:10-4:30
Zach Perret (Plaid) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
4:30pm
Happy Hour
Appetizers and open bar, thanks to Oak HC/FT
