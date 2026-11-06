We’re just under a week out from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit, and we’ve added five more rockstar speakers to our onstage lineup.

Our newest speakers include:

Aravind Srinivas, founder & CEO of Perplexity

Benjamin Spector, founder & CEO of Flapping Airplanes

Qasar Younis, founder & CEO of Applied Intuition

Guillermo Rauch , founder & CEO of Vercel

Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst

All five speakers are joining a stacked lineup that already includes Ali Ghodsi of Databricks, Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks, Igor Babuschkin of River AI, Lin Qiao of Fireworks, Brendan Foody of Mercor, and more.

Byron Deeter and Talia Goldberg of Bessemer Venture Partners will be revealing the AI 100 — a list of the top private AI juggernauts — onstage at Cerebral Valley.

The summit is almost sold out, and spots are extremely limited. Apply ASAP for a last-minute chance to secure a seat.

Tickets are $1,299. Founder tickets are $199. Professional Services and Business Development tickets are $2,999.

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We couldn’t put on this summit without our sponsors

We’d gotten to know the Fireworks team at a few of our summits over the years and are thrilled to have them as a presenting sponsor. Their specialized AI platform has built them into one of the top inference providers in the sector. CEO Lin Qiao will be speaking live onstage next Thursday.

Our other presenting sponsor, Oracle, has been with us from the very beginning —they were one of our earliest sponsors and supporters of the first Cerebral Valley AI Summit in early 2023. They knew where things were headed with AI and have become one of the largest AI cloud providers in the process, orchestrating many of the most significant compute deals in the industry.

Additionally, IREN is a core sponsor who will be at the summit in force and are building community with Newcomer outside of the event itself. Their infrastructure is purpose-built for the AI era, powered by renewable energy, and behind many of the biggest AI products in the world.

We have many other great sponsors at the forefront of AI and we couldn’t do the summit without them: Index Ventures, Exa, Nebius, WorkOS, ElevenLabs, Higgsfield, Felicis, SambaNova, Bessemer Venture Partners, Weekend, Liquid AI, QuantumBlack, Sapphire Ventures, Outshift by Cisco, and OnePay.

Some of the people coming to the summit

On top of our speaker roster, we have an incredible list of discussion group leaders who will be at the event digging deeper into important AI topics in small groups with attendees.

Come join a discussion about simulation with Similie’s Joon Sung Park, fine-tuning Fireworks’ Dmytro Dzhulgakov, the state of the AI bubble with FPV’s Wesley Chan, and many more.

The other people in your group will draw from our stacked attendee list. Come meet some of the top founders and investors in AI.

We can’t wait to see you next week. You can see the full agenda on our website.

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