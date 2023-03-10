Silicon Valley Bank, the backbone of the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem, has failed.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has taken over, according to announcement on the FDIC website.

“Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year,” the announcement reads. “The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank, Almena, Kansas, on October 23, 2020.”

The takeover raises all sorts of questions about the future availability of loans for startups just as startups need them most.

One former Silicon Valley Bank employee texted me, reflecting on SVB’s unraveling.

“They’re amazing people and it’s such an important institution for the venture ecosystem. Nothing to laugh about here like you see on twitter,” the former SVB employee wrote me. “People are so quick to forget how much of an ally SVB has been and turn around on them on a dime. Sadly I get it. Loyalty goes out the window if you might not make payroll.”

You can read the FDIC announcement below: