Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz

Keith O’Brien, the man who allegedly spied for Deel while working at Rippling, is apparently clearing his conscience, according to a sworn Irish affidavit.

O’Brien says in the affidavit that Deel paid him to spy on Rippling and that he coordinated directly with Deel’s CEO, Alex Bouaziz.

O’Brien says in the affidavit:

I decided to cooperate after I got a text from a friend on March 25, 2025 saying, “the truth will set you free.” I was also driving with a family member to meet my solicitors and she told me that if I had done something wrong that I should “just tell the truth.” I was having bad thoughts at the time; it was a horrible time for me. I was getting sick concealing this lie. I realised that I was harming myself and my family to protect Deel. I was concerned, and I am still concerned, about how wealthy and powerful Alex and Philippe are, but I know that what I was doing was wrong. After I spoke with my solicitors at Fenecas Law, I started to feel a sense of relief. I want to do what I can to start making amends and righting these wrongs.

You can read the whole document for yourself. It’s gripping.

Stamped Affidavit Of Keith O'brien Sworn 1 April 2025 Redacted 2.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Irish press has started to report on the story.

For some background, Alex Bouaziz is Deel’s CEO and Philippe Bouaziz is his father, Deel’s CFO.

Rippling, which competes directly with Deel, has sued Deel over the alleged spying.

A couple notable quotes from O’Brien’s affidavit: