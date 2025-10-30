We’re less than two weeks away from our flagship Cerebral Valley AI Summit, and spots are filling up fast.

There's still a bit of room left for top founders and investors.



Today, we’re announcing two new speakers and our discussion group leaders who will be guiding attendees through breakout sessions. These panelists are some of the smartest founders, investors, and operators working in AI today.

Christina Cacioppo & Aaron Levie Join as Speakers

First up, we’re thrilled to share that Vanta founder and CEO Christina Cacioppo and Box founder and CEO Aaron Levie will be joining as speakers this year.

They are both smart and experienced leaders who have met this moment in AI head-on, and we’re excited to bring them on stage.

We also have our latest roster of discussion group leaders. We first launched discussion groups at our New York summit last year, and attendees have repeatedly told us that the conversations they have during these smaller groups are a highlight of the day.

Here’s who will be facilitating the discussion groups:

Gabriel Hubert, founder & CEO of Dust

Anna Patterson, founder and CEO of Ceramic.ai

Kirsten Green , founder and managing partner of Forerunner Ventures

Eleonore Crespo , founder & CEO of Pigment

Tudor Achim , founder & CEO of Harmonic

Parag Agrawal , founder & CEO of Parallel

Julie Bornstein , founder & CEO of Daydream

Denis Skrinnikoff , CTO of IREN

Ophelia Brown, managing partner of Blossom Capital

Marc Boroditsky , CRO of Nebius

Jai Das, co-founder, president, and partner at Sapphire Ventures

Kevin Novak , founder & managing partner at Rackhouse Venture Capital

Astasia Myers , general partner at Felicis

Brooke Hopkins, founder & CEO of Coval

Sarah Wooders , founder & CTO of Letta

Ethan Lutske, partner at Wilson Sonsini

We've mostly filled up our attendee list. The summit will be held on November 12 in San Francisco.

The summit will be held on November 12 in San Francisco.

Our full speaker lineup is listed on our website.

