Box & Vanta CEOs Join Cerebral Valley AI Summit Lineup + Kirsten Green, Parag Agrawal & Many More To Lead Discussion Groups
The Cerebral Valley AI Summit will be Nov. 12 in San Francisco
We’re less than two weeks away from our flagship Cerebral Valley AI Summit, and spots are filling up fast.
There’s still a bit of room left for top founders and investors. If you’re interested in coming, you can apply to attend on our site here.
Today, we’re announcing two new speakers and our discussion group leaders who will be guiding attendees through breakout sessions. These panelists are some of the smartest founders, investors, and operators working in AI today.
Christina Cacioppo & Aaron Levie Join as Speakers
First up, we’re thrilled to share that Vanta founder and CEO Christina Cacioppo and Box founder and CEO Aaron Levie will be joining as speakers this year.
They are both smart and experienced leaders who have met this moment in AI head-on, and we’re excited to bring them on stage.
We also have our latest roster of discussion group leaders. We first launched discussion groups at our New York summit last year, and attendees have repeatedly told us that the conversations they have during these smaller groups are a highlight of the day.
Here’s who will be facilitating the discussion groups:
Gabriel Hubert, founder & CEO of Dust
Anna Patterson, founder and CEO of Ceramic.ai
Kirsten Green, founder and managing partner of Forerunner Ventures
Eleonore Crespo, founder & CEO of Pigment
Tudor Achim, founder & CEO of Harmonic
Parag Agrawal, founder & CEO of Parallel
Julie Bornstein, founder & CEO of Daydream
Denis Skrinnikoff, CTO of IREN
Ophelia Brown, managing partner of Blossom Capital
Marc Boroditsky, CRO of Nebius
Jai Das, co-founder, president, and partner at Sapphire Ventures
Kevin Novak, founder & managing partner at Rackhouse Venture Capital
Astasia Myers, general partner at Felicis
Brooke Hopkins, founder & CEO of Coval
Sarah Wooders, founder & CTO of Letta
Ethan Lutske, partner at Wilson Sonsini
We’ve mostly filled up our attendee list — but if you’re building a fast-growing AI startup or are a top AI investor, make sure you’re in the room where it happens and apply here.
The summit will be held on November 12 in San Francisco.
Our full speaker lineup is listed on our website. We’re excited to see you there.